CMU reports more than 130 total back-to-school related cases as community buckles down

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (08/28/2020)-ABC 12 continues to track concerning coronavirus case numbers coming from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant. The university tacked on a few dozen new cases over the last few days, bringing the total to well over 100, which have been largely attributed to partying.

As the world has learned, one of the biggest risk factors when it comes to coronavirus is social interaction in general. That comes part and parcel with the college experience and, as the numbers show, attempting to curb it has thus far been an uphill battle for CMU.

The school year may be young, but CMU had already confirmed 134 cases related to returning students as of Friday morning, just shy of 80 of whom were students. Rising numbers that prompted Senior Anna Meyers to share her concerns with our Michael Nafso earlier this week:

“I wish it wasn’t growing so fast, just because I want to keep in-person classes… but I’m not surprised,” related Meyers. “I’m just wondering at what point students are going to realize they need to stop hanging out in large groups.”

The University doesn’t list the origins of its dozens of cases, but recent developments have pegged bars as potential hotspots. That includes an outbreak at Harper’s in East Lansing, which has since been linked to nearly 200 infections.

“For us, that was a learning experience,” related Joel Holton. “For everybody, I think, seeing that situation there and how it transpired.”

Mountain Town Station Owner Joel Holton says he’s not only in compliance with every state-mandated precaution, he’s taking a few more for good measure. Patrons will not only find hand-sanitizer throughout, a bevy of masked servers and social distancing requirements, but digital menus accessed using a barcode.

Another factor in curbing the outbreak: those massive college parties. All quiet Friday night from what ABC 12 saw of various CMU student apartment complexes. It comes days after the university threatened fines and disciplinary action against anyone found to be in violation.

“This is a serious situation,” cautioned Holton. “Stay away. You can still have a lot of fun six feet away.”

Holton tells ABC 12 the University is working closely with local business owners including himself to stay ahead of the curve.

“We’ll just deal with it day by day,” said Holton. “That’s been how this year has been so far.”

Because, as Joel explains, It’s not if, but when and he wants to ensure they’re ready to respond.

