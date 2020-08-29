Deputies: High school cross country runner dies after being hit by car

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office said a high school cross country runner died after he was hit by a car.

Deputies said the 14-year-old boy was struck Friday morning during a group run with Ogemaw Heights High School cross country athletes.

According to investigators, he was hit after two cars crashed into each other near West Branch, sending one vehicle out of control.

Deputies said the teenager was airlifted to Hurley Medical Center in Flint with internal injuries. Investigators said he died Friday at the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s department, neither the driver nor the passengers were hurt.

