Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a stormy day with multiple rounds of severe weather Friday, Saturday turned out to be a pretty nice day.

After a cloudy and muggy start, the sun popped out along with more comfortable humidity levels during the afternoon.

Sunday will be picture perfect for anything you want to do outdoors.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low 70s, a bit below our normal of 78.

Monday through Tuesday will be warmer but still dry.

Highs will top out from the upper 70s to low 80s.

Our next chance for rain is expected Wednesday, but only in the morning, as afternoon temperatures return to near 80 degrees.

By the end of the week, another shot of cooler air could push daytime highs back into the upper 60s to low 70s.

