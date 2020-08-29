Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There remains a slight risk for severe weather tonight. (A level 2 on a 1-5 scale.)

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, producing high wind gusts up to 60 mph, as well as large hail.

An isolated tornado isn’t out of the question on the leading edge of a line of thunderstorms, as a cold front approaches.

Torrential downpours, frequent thunder and lightning will also accompany these storms with very high humidity levels in place.

It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the

mid to upper 60s.

Once the front passes by Saturday morning, our wind will turn to the northwest, ushering in cooler and drier air.

Look for some afternoon sunshine to develop with highs

in the mid 70s.

Sunday is shaping up to be an awesome day with lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures in the low 70s.

Next week starts off dry and warmer with highs back to the low 80s Tuesday.

Some rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected mid-week.

