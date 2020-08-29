Nicer weather ahead for the weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a record-setting amount of rain in parts of Mid-Michigan on Friday, our weather does trend much nicer for the weekend with some below average temperatures for today and on Sunday.

Last night’s thunderstorms have moved south of the area and Mid-Michigan will start the day dry but with a few clouds. These clouds will move out from north to south and increasing sunshine is expected throughout the day. We can’t rule out a stray sprinkle or two across the area today as well. We will see high temperatures in the mid to possibly upper 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy coming from the west-northwest at 10-20 mph. On Sunday, we’ll start the day with a mostly sunny sky but a few clouds will roll in during the afternoon. Temperatures though will be a touch cooler with highs only in the lower 70s.

For next week, overall a pretty seasonable forecast is set for much of the week with high temperatures at or slightly above normal for this time of year. Monday will start the week with some sunshine and highs in the 70s. Late Tuesday and into Wednesday will be our next chance for a few showers as highs continue to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Some much cooler air, however, is set to arrive by the end of the week and it’ll start to feel a little bit like fall towards the first weekend of September.

