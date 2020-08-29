Advertisement

PD: 16-year-old shot to death in Flint

The Flint Police Department((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police said they were working to find out who shot and killed a teenage boy.

They said the 16-year-old was shot several times just before 10 pm Friday on Douglas Avenue, off Richfield and Western Roads. Police said the teen died at the scene.

Investigators asked that anyone with information on the shooting call D/ Tpr. Dennis Hartman at 810-285-3649.

Tipsters could also make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), use the P3Tips mobile app, or click here to submit it online.

