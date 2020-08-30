Access to food aid eased for students in technical programs

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Food assistance has been extended to students pursuing technical education.

The state of Michigan says federal money will help pay for the program.

Roughly 16,000 low-income college students who are enrolled in career and technical education programs could be eligible. The benefits typically are used at stores with a debit-style card.

Previous eligibility requirements had made it harder for technical students to qualify for food assistance. Students interested in applying can go to Michigan.gov/MIBridges.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)