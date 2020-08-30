Advertisement

Access to food aid eased for students in technical programs

(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Food assistance has been extended to students pursuing technical education.

The state of Michigan says federal money will help pay for the program.

Roughly 16,000 low-income college students who are enrolled in career and technical education programs could be eligible. The benefits typically are used at stores with a debit-style card.

Previous eligibility requirements had made it harder for technical students to qualify for food assistance. Students interested in applying can go to Michigan.gov/MIBridges.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

High school football fans gathered at the Michigan Capitol on Friday instead of stadiums

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:45 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Frankenmuth, North Branch and Reese were among the local teams that gathered Friday at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing for 'Let Them Play' rally.

Sports

The Davison marching band takes the field for one performance this fall

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:33 AM EDT
|
By Jason Lewis
There won't be any halftime shows without football, but the Cardinals marching band cherished their one performance of the fall.

Sports

