Advertisement

Bay City Public Safety arrests Saginaw man suspected in weekend shooting

(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) (08/30/2020)-Police arrested a Saginaw man suspected of shooting a passing car in Bay City.

Following multiple 911 calls, Bay City Public Safety responded to the 200 block of North Farragut Street Saturday just before 9:30 at night.

Officers say they found a vehicle with several bullet holes and a nearby house that had also evidently been hit.

No injuries were reported.

The department says it tracked down the suspect a short while later and brought him in.

They identify him as a 20-year-old Saginaw man, though his name has not yet been released.

He’s lodged in the Bay County Jail awaiting arraignment, according to police.

Officers also recovered the handgun allegedly used in the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Midland's Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration marks three months of recovery effort, addresses unseen problems

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Many of those affected are still doing without so much. The Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration aimed to give them a much-needed breather from the uncertainty in their lives.

Homepage

Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

CMU reports more than 130 total back-to-school related cases as community buckles down

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
The university tacked on a few dozen new cases over the last few days, bringing the total to well over 100.

Latest News

Home

Michigan delegate in attendance as President Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
But the main event-- the President making his case for four more years in the White House.

News

Michigan delegate offers assessment of day 3 at Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Michigan delegate Kathy Berden said speeches at the convention speak to the issues people care about.

Coronavirus

Midland public schools to start school year in-person and virtual

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
All being done with knowledge that circumstances could change at anytime.

Home

Michigan Delegate analysis on first night of RNC

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Berden said one thing stood out and was a clear difference between the RNC and the DNC, last week.

Home

It’s move in day for students at Saginaw Valley State University

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
They have staggered the move-ins over 6 days for the health and safety of students, their family and the staff at SVSU.

Home

GOP takes the spotlight as Republican National Convention gets under way

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The RNC is taking place in Charlotte, NC