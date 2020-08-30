Bay City Public Safety arrests Saginaw man suspected in weekend shooting

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) (08/30/2020)-Police arrested a Saginaw man suspected of shooting a passing car in Bay City.

Following multiple 911 calls, Bay City Public Safety responded to the 200 block of North Farragut Street Saturday just before 9:30 at night.

Officers say they found a vehicle with several bullet holes and a nearby house that had also evidently been hit.

No injuries were reported.

The department says it tracked down the suspect a short while later and brought him in.

They identify him as a 20-year-old Saginaw man, though his name has not yet been released.

He’s lodged in the Bay County Jail awaiting arraignment, according to police.

Officers also recovered the handgun allegedly used in the shooting.

