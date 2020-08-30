Advertisement

Cooler weather to round out the weekend

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As we near the end of August, we will get a bit of a tase of fall today as we will see cooler temperatures this afternoon across Mid-Michigan.

On Sunday, there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day but also some clouds, especially during the afternoon. In the Thumb, we could see an isolated lake effect rain shower or two move through during the day. With a northerly wind, shoreline communities will be cooler today. Highs for the most part will be in the lower 70s but in the upper 60s in the Thumb. For perspective, the average high for today is 78 degrees.

We round out the month of August on Monday with some warmer temperatures. High temperatures will be a few degrees above normal in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It’ll be a very pleasant day though with lots of sunshine and light southerly winds. On Tuesday and Wednesday, a cold front will move into the Great Lakes region and that will bring us our next chance for showers/storms late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Our last “warm” day will be on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s but another cold front will advance through the region, which could bring a few storms with it and will also lead to some much cooler temperatures by the end of the week and into next weekend. Of course, that is the start of the Labor Day weekend and it may feel a bit more like fall as high temperatures will be in the lower 70s Friday and Saturday with sunny skies.

