Detroit to honor hundreds of COVID-19 victims whose families could not have funerals

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Detroit said it would honor close to 900 COVID-19 victims whose families could not have funerals for them.

The city said it had lost more than 1,500 people to the virus.

The memorial drive was scheduled for Monday, August 31 at Belle Isle State Park.

The city said families would drive through in 15 processions to honor their loved ones.

It said the public would be able to drive through Tuesday and Wednesday to see the photos.

The city said it was an effort to begin the healing process.

