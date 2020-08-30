Advertisement

Flint City Bucks & Carpathia FC stand together in unity and solidarity

Before kickoff, every player from both teams met at center field and came together for solidarity.
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint City Bucks took the field against the Carpathia FC for its second exhibition game. Before kickoff, every player from both teams met at center field and came together for solidarity.

A leader from each team made a statement and then both teams held a moment of silence.

