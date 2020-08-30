Advertisement

High school referees staying positive while waiting season decisions

As high school athletes and coaches adjust to new schedules and wait for final decisions on the fate of their seasons, referees are doing the same.
By Sydney Cariel
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - As high school athletes and coaches adjust to new schedules and wait for final decisions on the fate of their seasons, referees are doing the same. Having that same hope to put on their uniforms, grab their whistles, and get back to the action.

Frank Mar has been a referee for 36 years in Genesee County. Along with officiating he is also a sub assigner for high school basketball. Meaning, he assigns referees to each game. This year that process will be different.

“It’s been Tough because we’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do. It’s hard sitting around at home when you’re used to going out and doing games all the time.”

For now, just like high school teams, referees around Mid-Michigan are anxiously waiting to get back to doing what they love. And for them, that love is seeing these kids succeed on the field, on the court, or the diamond.

“We’re just trying to give back and it’s nice when the game is over to see the happiness and kids faces and things like that. And that’s what it’s all about.”

