MI reports 799 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is reporting 799 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths.

It said Saturday seven of the 21 deaths were found through a review of vital records.

The new cases brought the state’s total to 101,478 cases and 6,467 deaths.

Data showed Michigan’s overall case fatality rate was 6.4 percent.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 3,204 cases and 279 deaths, which is an increase of six cases and one death.

Saginaw, 2,342 cases and 129 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 47 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 730 cases and 41 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Clare, 90 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Gladwin, 68 cases, two deaths, which is no change.

Gratiot, 166 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 168 cases and four deaths, which is no change.

Iosco, 117 cases and 11 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 404 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Lapeer, 448 cases and 34 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Midland, 321 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Ogemaw, 43 cases, four deaths and 33 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 22 cases, one death and 16 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 59 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

Sanilac, 118 cases and six deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 390 cases and 28 deaths, which is one less case.

Tuscola, 395 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

