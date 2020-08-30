Advertisement

Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration marks three months of recovery effort, addresses unseen problems

By Charlie Tinker
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) (08/29/2020)-Celebrating 3 months of rebuilding since the Mid-Michigan floods and tonight, we’re sharing how you can get involved in the process.

At 6 o’clock Saturday, ABC 12 gave you a first look at the day-long event, aimed at bringing some fun to an otherwise tough season. Many of those affected are still doing without so much. The Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration aimed to give them a much-needed breather from the uncertainty in their lives.

“We’ve always heard the dams could go, but you never think they will.”

Lori Isenhart’s husband and son had to kayak to the front door of their home in Midland when May’s floods put it under water.

“You drive down, most of the houses were condemned,” related Isenhart, describing portions of her neighborhood. “They’ve left. They’ve just walked away from their homes.”

She and her family have been staying with friends for the last few months. Yet, over the sound of music and laughter, some of those worries might seem just a little further away.

“The need is amazing out there.”

That was event organizer Bill Harman. He’s been hard at work in the thick of the disaster zone from the outset alongside an army of volunteers. Harman saw an urgent need to address one of the flood’s unseen problems: feelings of indescribable loss.

“This is unbelievable,” exclaimed an emotional Harman. “This is what people are experiencing because of this… It gets to me. It’s like, oh my God, how do we help them?”

Stories that still bring him to tears.

“She sits in her backyard every day and cries,” said Harman, tearfully relating the story of one woman who had lost her home to the floods. “How can we not help these people? She’s just one!”

One of thousands. And yet – promising endless hours of live music, theatre, food trucks and sorely needed grief counseling for those caught in a tidal wave of problems --- this celebration of recovery begins to feel a bit like hope.

“Every time you get a smile, that pays,” explained Michael Henning, owner of Tummy Ache Candy Store. “What you give, you get back.”

Harman tells ABC 12 the event’s funding never materialized, but true to the community support we’ve seen fill the disaster’s darkest moments, everyone agreed to put money aside and pay it forward.

“They’re willing to donate their time, just like a lot of people donating their time, helping with the physical stuff,” said Harman. “Now it’s the emotional stuff.”

Lori expects construction work on her home to wrap up in a few weeks – and, finally, get the green light to move back in.

Others have not been so fortunate. If you’d like to pitch in, Harman tells ABC 12 there are numerous organizations looking for volunteers to continue the rebuilding effort. Subscribe to the United Way’s volunteer alerts here. Item donations can also be made to Sanford Strong and any number of other local efforts.

