STARS to resume bus services Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services or STARS said it would resume operations on Monday, August 31.

It said most fixed bus routes would be in operation after shutting down because of the pandemic.

STARS said Weekday Peak Service Routes would also begin and could help give children transportation to school.

The transit authority said fares for bus routes and LIFT would continue to be waived until STARS was able to offer a contact-free payment option.

The authority said Rides to Wellness would run as normal.

It also said until further notice, it would not service Saginaw Valley State University.

According to the executive director of the transit authority, masks will be required for anyone ages three and up, with no exceptions.

