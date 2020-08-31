Advertisement

16-year-old shot and killed in Flint on Friday night

The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in Flint on Friday night.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Douglas Avenue, according to the Flint Police Department. Officers found the teen unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

Police say no arrests have been made in the case and the investigation continued on Monday. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Flint police at 810-285-3649 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Explosives bring down remnants of Consumers Energy Weadock Plant

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

National expert helps clean gravestones in Grand Blanc Township

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Central Michigan University confirms 63 more coronavirus cases on campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The university confirmed 63 cases of COVID-19 directly related to 18,000 students and staff from Aug. 24 to 30.

Home

Saginaw NAACP, BLM leaders applaud Chadwick Boseman’s legacy

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
To so many, Chadwick Boseman meant so much more than a billion dollar box office or the characters he portrayed on screen. He was living proof of a world bursting with possibilities.

Latest News

Crime

Bay City Public Safety arrests Saginaw man suspected in weekend shooting

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Police arrested a Saginaw man suspected of shooting a passing car in Bay City.

Homepage

Midland's Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration

Updated: 22 hours ago

Coronavirus

Detroit to honor hundreds of COVID-19 victims whose families could not have funerals

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 Web Staff
Detroit said it would honor close to 900 COVID-19 victims whose families could not have funerals for them.

State

Access to food aid eased for students in technical programs

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Food assistance has been extended to students pursuing technical education.

Coronavirus

MI reports 799 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan is reporting 799 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths.

News

Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration marks three months of recovery effort, addresses unseen problems

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Many of those affected are still doing without so much. The Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration aimed to give them a much-needed breather from the uncertainty in their lives.