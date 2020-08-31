16-year-old shot and killed in Flint on Friday night

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in Flint on Friday night.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Douglas Avenue, according to the Flint Police Department. Officers found the teen unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

Police say no arrests have been made in the case and the investigation continued on Monday. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Flint police at 810-285-3649 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

