3 Oakland County men arrested after drug bust at illegal rave club and residence

From left, James Crawford Walker, Thomas David Miller and Steven Michael Robiadek
From left, James Crawford Walker, Thomas David Miller and Steven Michael Robiadek(source: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - Three men from Oakland County are facing drug and weapons charges after police raided an illegal rave club and a residence in Pontiac.

The Oakland County Narcotics Enforcement Team launched an investigation into a residence on Dakota Street in Pontiac, which led to a search warrant for the location served on Thursday. Police arrested 35-year-old Steven Michael Robiadek of Clarkston, 36-year-old Thomas David Miller of Pontiac and 28-year-old James Crawford Walker of Oxford at the house.

While there, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found a stash of drugs:

  • 124.9 grams of cocaine.
  • 118.9 grams of ketamine.
  • Another 6.6 grams of cocaine in the homeowner’s pickup truck outside.
  • Safes containing more drugs and drug processing materials.
  • $7,555 in cash.

Detectives also found two arctic foxes kept in the backyard, which were turned over to Oakland County Animal Control.

While searching the house, police say they found information about an illegal rave club operating in a building at 125 N. Saginaw St. in Pontiac. They obtained another search warrant and found more drugs, drug processing material and a 12-gauge shotgun stored in a guitar case.

The lease for the rave club was in the name of a man arrested at the Dakota Street house earlier. The sheriff’s office says the city of Pontiac never issued a certificate of occupancy for the club because it failed fire, plumbing, electrical and building code inspections.

However, police say the club hosted a large rave party on Aug. 16.

  • Robiadek was arraigned on four drug charges and one weapons charge. He faces up to 22 years in prison if convicted.
  • Miller, who already has a criminal history of drug charges, was arraigned on three drug possession and manufacturing charges. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
  • Walker was arraigned on a single drug possession charge, which carries up to four years in prison if he is convicted.

“Drugs have no boundaries and these dealers surely had an impact on all communities throughout the county,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. “Hopefully, their boundaries will soon be within the confines of a jail cell for their actions.”

