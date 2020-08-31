Advertisement

4 Family Dollar murder suspects ordered to stand trial

Sharmel Teague, Larry Teague Jr. and Ramonyea Bishop
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The four people accused in the shooting and killing a beloved security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint earlier this year will stand trial.

Calvin Munerlyn died May 1 after he was shot while working at the Family Dollar on East Fifth Street in Flint. Witnesses say he asked Sharmel Teague to put on a face mask, which was store policy and a statewide coronavirus order.

Teague allegedly yelled insults at Munerlyn and spit on him before leaving the store with her daughter.

Investigators say Teague called her husband and son, Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop, after the encounter. The two men showed up at the store a short time later and started a fight with Munerlyn, during which Bishop pulled out a handgun and shot him, police say.

Sharmel Teague was arrested and charged with murder shortly after the shooting. Her daughter, 24-year-old Brya Bishop, was arrested about a week after the incident on charges of lying to investigators and tampering with evidence.

Larry Teague fled to a motel near Houston, Texas, after the shooting and U.S. Marshals arrested him on May 7. Police found Ramonyea Bishop at an apartment in Bay City on May 8 and arrested him. Both of them are facing murder charges.

Following two days of witness testimony, Genesee County Judge Christopher Odette found probable cause to send all defendants in the case to trial. He called the evidence against them both credible and overwhelming.

Their cases will be bound over to Genesee County Circuit Court, where a trial date will be set.

