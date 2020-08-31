Central Michigan University confirms 63 more coronavirus cases on campus

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases nearly doubled on campus at Central Michigan University last week as the number of cases in Isabella County increased by 40%.

The university confirmed 63 cases of COVID-19 directly related to 18,000 students and staff from Aug. 24 to 30. The increase is nine higher than the 54 cases confirmed on campus the previous week and brings the total confirmed cases on campus since mid-June to 142.

Meanwhile, coronavirus numbers continued a rapid increase around Isabella County last week. There were 122 new coronavirus cases reported in the county since Aug. 24, but not all were directly linked to students and staff at CMU.

The weekly increase for all of Isabella County reached 40% over seven days, bringing the county’s total to 419.

As of Friday, the Central Michigan District Health Department has tied 128 confirmed and probable cases of the illness to the university since students returned for the fall semester two weeks ago.

A community letter from CMU President Bob Davies says in-person learning will continue as long as the school is able to manage and mitigate risk related to COVID-19. He says he and the school’s Emergency Management Team look at data and trends on a daily basis.

Davies says the school is not seeing community spread from existing cases right now.

The health department imposed stricter gathering limits for Mount Pleasant and neighboring Union Township last week. Only 25 people are allowed at outdoor gatherings and the statewide limit for indoor gatherings remains at 10 people not from the same household.

