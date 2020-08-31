CMU students caught in violation of Executive Order with off campus gathering

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) -”We’ve been called to that residence numerous times over the last month or so,”said Public information officer Autume Balcom.

The latest visit by Mount Pleasant Public Safety officers, took place last Thursday--- when police a party involving CMU students and others was being held at a home on the one thousand block of South Franklin street near campus.

“Not one person came out with a mask on,” Balcom said.

Balcom said at least 20 people were still there when officers arrived. In clear violation of Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order that prohibits indoor gatherings of no more than 10 people.

“Officers did send a report to the prosecutors requesting violation of the Governor’s order,” she said.

Balcom said she understands students want to see their friends, but they need to do so safely and without violating the law.

Maybe do it in an outside setting. But we would really like school to stay in session. We’d really like to see sports come back. We just want our community to thrive, but we need to get through this first together,” Balcom said.

