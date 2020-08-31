Coronavirus testing begins on CMU campus

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) -With more than a hundred and 34 cases linked to the return of students to campus-- officials are taking steps to decrease the spread of the virus, by offering COVID-19 testing on campus, starting today.

“We are testing at this point with potential symptoms, it can be allergy symptoms, it can be a simple cold, we are not taking chances,” said Dean of College of Medicine, Dr. George Kikano.

Dr. George Kikano is also the Vice President for Health affairs.

He is overseeing the testing program, which is free to students and staff.

“We looked at different facilities and we found out we needed a large space where students, faculty and staff can be preregistered. They come in from one place, they leave from another. For social distancing. It takes less than 2 minutes and we get the results within 24-48 hours,” Kikano said.

Those who haven’t displayed symptoms, but have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus will also undergo testing and be put under quarantine until test results come back.

Dr. Kikano said they will not be implementing campus-wide testing for everyone.

“CDC guidelines does not recommend testing, if they do we will be happy to follow. But we are not stopping there, we are going above and beyond testing guidelines. if you test everyone on campus today, they might get something later this week in a couple of days, three days later. So there are limitations in how often you can test,” he said.

Kikano said they will use the results to get to help better track where outbreaks of the virus occurs.

“To give us a figure of the pulse of what’s happening within our community.” he said.

