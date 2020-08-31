Advertisement

Coronavirus testing begins on CMU campus

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) -With more than a hundred and 34 cases linked to the return of students to campus-- officials are taking steps to decrease the spread of the virus, by offering COVID-19 testing on campus, starting today.

“We are testing at this point with potential symptoms, it can be allergy symptoms, it can be a simple cold, we are not taking chances,” said Dean of College of Medicine, Dr. George Kikano.

Dr. George Kikano is also the Vice President for Health affairs.

He is overseeing the testing program, which is free to students and staff.

“We looked at different facilities and we found out we needed a large space where students, faculty and staff can be preregistered. They come in from one place, they leave from another. For social distancing. It takes less than 2 minutes and we get the results within 24-48 hours,” Kikano said.

Those who haven’t displayed symptoms, but have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus will also undergo testing and be put under quarantine until test results come back.

Dr. Kikano said they will not be implementing campus-wide testing for everyone.

“CDC guidelines does not recommend testing, if they do we will be happy to follow. But we are not stopping there, we are going above and beyond testing guidelines. if you test everyone on campus today, they might get something later this week in a couple of days, three days later. So there are limitations in how often you can test,” he said.

Kikano said they will use the results to get to help better track where outbreaks of the virus occurs.

“To give us a figure of the pulse of what’s happening within our community.” he said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Home

CMU students caught in violation of Executive Order with off campus gathering

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The latest visit by Mount Pleasant Public Safety officers, took place last Thursday--- when police a party involving CMU students and others was being held at a home on the one thousand block of South Franklin street near campus.

Home

Saginaw NAACP, BLM leaders applaud Chadwick Boseman’s legacy

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
To so many, Chadwick Boseman meant so much more than a billion dollar box office or the characters he portrayed on screen. He was living proof of a world bursting with possibilities.

Homepage

Midland's Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT

News

Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration marks three months of recovery effort, addresses unseen problems

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Many of those affected are still doing without so much. The Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration aimed to give them a much-needed breather from the uncertainty in their lives.

Latest News

Homepage

Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT

News

CMU reports more than 130 total back-to-school related cases as community buckles down

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
The university tacked on a few dozen new cases over the last few days, bringing the total to well over 100.

Home

Michigan delegate in attendance as President Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
But the main event-- the President making his case for four more years in the White House.

News

Michigan delegate offers assessment of day 3 at Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Michigan delegate Kathy Berden said speeches at the convention speak to the issues people care about.

Coronavirus

Midland public schools to start school year in-person and virtual

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
All being done with knowledge that circumstances could change at anytime.

Home

Michigan Delegate analysis on first night of RNC

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Berden said one thing stood out and was a clear difference between the RNC and the DNC, last week.