Explosives bring down remnants of Consumers Energy Weadock plant near Bay City

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy has demolished a coal-fired power plant in Bay County that provided electricity for 76 years.

Residents watched as the Weadock Plant came down Saturday morning near Essexville at the mouth of the Saginaw River.

The plant was named for J.C. Weadock, a company founding father, when it opened in 1940. Consumers decommissioned the plant in 2016 after it burned about 1 million tons of coal per year.

Demolition started in 2019 and Saturday’s implosion was one of the final stages of clearing the shoreline property.

Consumers Energy says coal plants have served Michigan well, but it’s time to turn to cleaner sources of energy.

