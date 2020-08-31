Advertisement

Fantastic Monday Afternoon

Sun & Clouds.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - What a fantastic day for Mid-Michigan! Lots of sunshine with some passing clouds at times and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be shifting from the SE to S at 5-10mph, staying southerly tonight.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s for most, with some mid and upper 50s further north and inland. Some clouds move in tonight and those north of the bay will have the best chance at seeing scattered showers.

Tomorrow’s highs will be in the mid 70s with some sun northward, but more clouds and scattered showers and storms near the bay and southward.

Wednesday features a few morning sprinkles, then a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 80 degrees!

