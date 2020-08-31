Advertisement

Fundraising for new K-9 vehicle pays off for Buena Vista Police Department

Officer Heyn drives his new K-9 patrol car.
Officer Heyn drives his new K-9 patrol car.(Regan Blissett)
By Regan Blissett
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - (8/31/2020)

After a year of fundraising, the Buena Vista Police Department has finally added a new cruiser to their fleet but it’s not your average patrol car.

Maverick and Officer Devin Heyn have been working together for the last three years.

Maverick is a 3-year-old German Shepherd and serves a dual purpose K-9 for the department. He’s been working with Officer Devin Heyn but their old vehicle wasn’t cutting it.

“We were in desperate need of a new car. The last one we had was just an extra one we had in the fleet here that we kind of made work for our needs at the time. So we had to build everything for the dog in the back, and that other vehicle had 170,000 miles on it so it was quite tired,” said Officer Heyn.

One year of fundraising efforts later including selling t-shirts, doing bake sales, and receiving community donations, they were able to upgrade to a 2020 Tahoe in June meant for K-9 Maverick. The new vehicle is safer and more functional for Officer Heyn and Maverick.

“There’s also a hot and pop system in it, which is a remote pager on my belt that I can open the door shall I need him. But the main thing is it monitors the temperature in the back of the car. If the temperature gets too hot. There’s safety features installed that lets me know and cools down the car automatically,” said Officer Heyn.

Their homemade K-9 insert they used to have was made with materials from the hardware store and now is no match for their new one. Now, Maverick is riding more comfortably.

“This insert actually goes all the way till about halfway through the back of the car so there’s tons of room in the back for Maverick. Should we ever get in an accident on the side and I cannot open this door, there is a little partition in the front right there in between the passenger and driver seat. So that allows me to get them out of the front of the vehicle if I need to,” said Officer Heyn.

The dynamic duo is thankful for everyone that supported their vision of their new K-9 ride.

Officer Heyn said, “Thank you to everyone. Without them, this would not have been possible, and they continue to support us, which is great.”

Maverick is one happy partner too.

“He loves coming to work. He has a lot more room there now and he’s able to get closer to me and just be more part of the experience,” said Officer Heyn.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Home

CMU students caught in violation of Executive Order with off campus gathering

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The latest visit by Mount Pleasant Public Safety officers, took place last Thursday--- when police a party involving CMU students and others was being held at a home on the one thousand block of South Franklin street near campus.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

High School

Sidelined? 3 Michigan high school sports await Whitmer’s final ruling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Uyl hopes the governor issues further guidance this week.

Crime

3 Oakland County men arrested after drug bust at illegal rave club and residence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Three men from Oakland County are facing drug and weapons charges after police raided an illegal rave club and a residence in Pontiac.

Latest News

State

Michigan license plate stickers would end under bill up for debate in House this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Republican State Rep. Mike Maddock of Milford said the stickers are no longer necessary, because police have computerized records to show when license plates are expired.

Coronavirus

Report: Michigan gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys allowed to reopen soon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys and ice rinks all closed in March, when Whitmer imposed the Stay Home, Stay Safe order.

Coronavirus

Weekend stops streak of 8 days with 700+ coronavirus cases in Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The 451 confirmed cases reported Monday increase the statewide total of 102,468.

National

Parents of Mich. boy with special needs say thief stole modified tricycle

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Michigan family says a tricycle built for a 12-year-old boy with cerebral palsy was stolen from their home. They're asking for the thief to return it, no questions asked.

Back To School

Michigan students can continue getting free lunches while learning from home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The announcement means all children age 18 and younger can continue receiving free meals.

News

Michigan marks Overdose Awareness Day with new prevention initiative

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The state says overdoses have surged more than 30% during the COVID-19 pandemic.