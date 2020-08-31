Fundraising for new K-9 vehicle pays off for Buena Vista Police Department

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - (8/31/2020)

After a year of fundraising, the Buena Vista Police Department has finally added a new cruiser to their fleet but it’s not your average patrol car.

Maverick and Officer Devin Heyn have been working together for the last three years.

Maverick is a 3-year-old German Shepherd and serves a dual purpose K-9 for the department. He’s been working with Officer Devin Heyn but their old vehicle wasn’t cutting it.

“We were in desperate need of a new car. The last one we had was just an extra one we had in the fleet here that we kind of made work for our needs at the time. So we had to build everything for the dog in the back, and that other vehicle had 170,000 miles on it so it was quite tired,” said Officer Heyn.

One year of fundraising efforts later including selling t-shirts, doing bake sales, and receiving community donations, they were able to upgrade to a 2020 Tahoe in June meant for K-9 Maverick. The new vehicle is safer and more functional for Officer Heyn and Maverick.

“There’s also a hot and pop system in it, which is a remote pager on my belt that I can open the door shall I need him. But the main thing is it monitors the temperature in the back of the car. If the temperature gets too hot. There’s safety features installed that lets me know and cools down the car automatically,” said Officer Heyn.

Their homemade K-9 insert they used to have was made with materials from the hardware store and now is no match for their new one. Now, Maverick is riding more comfortably.

“This insert actually goes all the way till about halfway through the back of the car so there’s tons of room in the back for Maverick. Should we ever get in an accident on the side and I cannot open this door, there is a little partition in the front right there in between the passenger and driver seat. So that allows me to get them out of the front of the vehicle if I need to,” said Officer Heyn.

The dynamic duo is thankful for everyone that supported their vision of their new K-9 ride.

Officer Heyn said, “Thank you to everyone. Without them, this would not have been possible, and they continue to support us, which is great.”

Maverick is one happy partner too.

“He loves coming to work. He has a lot more room there now and he’s able to get closer to me and just be more part of the experience,” said Officer Heyn.

