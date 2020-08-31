Advertisement

JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Relatively quiet conditions held across Mid-Michigan Monday.  A mix of sun and clouds yielded comfortable temperatures across the area.  With a cool front moving into the area through the wee hours of our Tuesday, clouds will increase a bit, and a few spotty showers will be a possibility.  Low temperatures early Tuesday morning will surround the 60-degree mark.

Tuesday will feature a little more cloud cover and a few showers.  It looks like the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area will have the best chance of seeing raindrops during the day.  For the areas as a whole, the best chance of some showers will come Tuesday night.  Even with the threat of some showers for the day, high temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be comfortably in the 70s.

Skies Wednesday afternoon will brighten-up nicely.  Combine the sun with a west to southwesterly wind, and the end result will be highs back up to around the 80-degree mark.  Thursday will be a little bit brighter, and a little bit warmer.  A few more showers will return late Thursday as another cool front moves through the region.  Behind that front, temperatures will drop back into the lower 70s as we begin the holiday weekend. - JR

