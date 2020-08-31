Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A hint of autumn was in the air today.

Cooler air spilled in behind a cold front, dipping our temperatures into the low 70s and scraping away the “muggies.”

We’ll warm up to start the week with several chances for rain.

Overnight, look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, with comfortable low temperatures into the mid 50s.

Monday will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds, along with highs near 80 degrees.

Tuesday starts off dry, but ends wet.

Some showers or thunderstorms are expected to pop up beginning after lunch and lasting through the evening.

Those showers and thunderstorms continue into Wednesday morning, before ending later in the day.

Afternoon highs both days will be hotter than normal by a few degrees, in the low 80s.

By the end of the week, another cold front will cool us off once again into the upper 60s to low 70s.

