Michigan license plate stickers would end under bill up for debate in House this week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan drivers would no longer need to bother with the annual color license plate tabs under a bill up for debate in the State House this week.

Republican State Rep. Mike Maddock of Milford proposed House Bill 5250 to eliminate the tiny 1-inch square stickers that drivers attach to their plates every year. He said the stickers are no longer necessary, because police have computerized records to show when license plates are expired.

“Every year, hardworking taxpayers are forced to apply for antiquated, tiny stickers to glue to their license plate,” said Maddock. “The point of these irritating tiny tabs is to show that your license plate is up to date. Yet technology allows police officers to instantly verify whether or not your license plate is current. That tab means nothing to them.”

He believes up to 60% of visits to Michigan Secretary of State branches are for obtaining the annual tabs, so eliminating the stickers would decrease the foot traffic at the branches and shorten long wait times.

“If we actually want to shorten the wait times, this one step will free up millions of hours wasted standing in the line at your Secretary of State office to get unneeded annual license tabs,” Maddock said.

The Michigan House Transportation Committee is scheduled to have hearings on the Tuesday morning.

The committee also will discuss another bill from Maddock to let banks and credit unions process certain transactions on behalf of the Secretary of State’s Office. The banks and credit unions could charge rates higher than the state, forward the required fee to the state and keep the rest as profit.

