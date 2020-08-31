Michigan marks Overdose Awareness Day with new prevention initiative

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Monday is Overdose Awareness Day -- a call to action for continued bold steps to address the opioid crisis.

The state says overdoses have surged more than 30% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, the state is launching a new program with emergency medical services providers to help stop these “preventable” opioid overdose deaths. EMS providers will give overdose survivors extra Naloxone kits.

Naloxone, which is also known as Narcan, is the medication that reverses the effects of opioids and can stop overdoses.

Michiganders can take extra steps too by offering support to family and friends who use substances and ending the stigma that surrounds substance use disorders.

