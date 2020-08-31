Advertisement

Michigan marks Overdose Awareness Day with new prevention initiative

EMS providers are offering free Naloxone kits to overdose survivors
NARCAN naloxone nasal spray
NARCAN naloxone nasal spray
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Monday is Overdose Awareness Day -- a call to action for continued bold steps to address the opioid crisis.

The state says overdoses have surged more than 30% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, the state is launching a new program with emergency medical services providers to help stop these “preventable” opioid overdose deaths. EMS providers will give overdose survivors extra Naloxone kits.

Naloxone, which is also known as Narcan, is the medication that reverses the effects of opioids and can stop overdoses.

Michiganders can take extra steps too by offering support to family and friends who use substances and ending the stigma that surrounds substance use disorders.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Explosives bring down remnants of Consumers Energy Weadock plant near Bay City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Consumers Energy has demolished a coal-fired power plant in Bay County that provided electricity for 76 years.

Crime

16-year-old shot and killed in Flint on Friday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Officers found the teen unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

News

Explosives bring down remnants of Consumers Energy Weadock Plant

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

National expert helps clean gravestones in Grand Blanc Township

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Central Michigan University confirms 63 more coronavirus cases on campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The university confirmed 63 cases of COVID-19 directly related to 18,000 students and staff from Aug. 24 to 30.

Home

Saginaw NAACP, BLM leaders applaud Chadwick Boseman’s legacy

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
To so many, Chadwick Boseman meant so much more than a billion dollar box office or the characters he portrayed on screen. He was living proof of a world bursting with possibilities.

Crime

Bay City Public Safety arrests Saginaw man suspected in weekend shooting

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Police arrested a Saginaw man suspected of shooting a passing car in Bay City.

Homepage

Midland's Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration

Updated: 23 hours ago

Coronavirus

Detroit to honor hundreds of COVID-19 victims whose families could not have funerals

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 Web Staff
Detroit said it would honor close to 900 COVID-19 victims whose families could not have funerals for them.

State

Access to food aid eased for students in technical programs

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Food assistance has been extended to students pursuing technical education.