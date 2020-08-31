Michigan students can continue getting free lunches while learning from home

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan students don’t need to be in the classroom this fall to receive their school lunches.

The Michigan Department of Education announced on Monday that summer school meal programs can continue through December or until funding comes out. The state got approval to continue the programs from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The announcement means all children age 18 and younger can continue receiving free meals under the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option, which are ongoing. Parents can continue picking up school meals under schedules set by their local districts.

Michigan schools have provided nearly 100 million meals since the end of in-person classes in March, when the coronavirus pandemic began spreading widely in Michigan, according to Michigan State Superintendent Michael Rice.

“To have ended these flexibilities would have had a harmful effect on our children and families, who are already struggling during the pandemic,” he said. “To limit the necessary feeding of children at any time is reprehensible. In a pandemic, it would have been an outrage.”

State education officials are lobbying the USDA to expand school meal programs to seven days a week and allow pick up locations at alternate sites, so parents don’t have to visit each of their children’s school individually to get meals.

Even though every family will have access to free school meals, families are still asked to return their free or reduced price lunch applications to their local school districts. Information from those applications is used to provide funding beyond food and nutrition programs.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.