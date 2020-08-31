National expert helps clean up Grand Blanc Township cemetery gravestones

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township cemetery got some TLC on Sunday thanks in part to a national tour to preserve America’s graveyards.

Nearly two dozen people gathered in the Perry-McFarlen Cemetery in Grand Blanc Township to restore headstones. An expert from out of state provided his knowledge and experience to as many people as he can in the United States.

After getting to work, years of moss was gone within minutes. One woman has several family members resting at Perry-McFarlen and couldn’t wait to see the difference.

“They definitely need some cleaning and some care just like most of the one’s in here,” said Stephanie Popoff. “I am so happy with this. I really thought it was going to be me and my mom because it was late notice.”

The national expert headed to Indiana after the event to continue his tour.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.