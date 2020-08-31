Advertisement

Report: Michigan gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys allowed to reopen soon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys, ice rinks and other Michigan businesses remaining entirely closed due to coronavirus restrictions may be allowed to reopen soon.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that an announcement is coming this week -- possibly Wednesday -- from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about when those businesses can resume operations. They may be allowed to reopen just after Labor Day.

They would be required to follow a series of health and sanitation measures when they reopen, which haven’t been announced.

Gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys and ice rinks all closed in March, when Whitmer imposed the Stay Home, Stay Safe order. Most other businesses have reopened at least partially as she has eased coronavirus restrictions since then, but those businesses remain completely closed in much of the state.

All of the businesses are allowed to welcome customers inside in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, which are at Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start Plan. But they can’t let people inside in the rest of the Lower Peninsula, which remains at Phase 4.

Gyms and fitness centers are allowed to host outdoor and virtual workouts in much of the Lower Peninsula, but no users are allowed inside.

Industry groups representing gyms, fitness centers and bowling alleys all filed lawsuits seeking court orders allowing them to reopen.

