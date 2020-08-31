Saginaw County flooding victims still in recovery mode, FEMA opens site

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been more than three months since the mid-Michigan dam breaks.

And still, families continue to try to rebuild their lives.

Federal Emergency Management Agency has now set up a documentation drop-off center in Saginaw County.

It’s a place where residents can get some helpful answers.

They’re still dealing with damaged homes, trying to get assistance, all while we are in the midst of this pandemic.

“I’ve had to ask for help from strangers, I’ve had to accept help from people I didn’t know, just because I knew I needed it,” says Megan Michels.

She remembers the night of May 19th all too well. Two friends living along Sanford Lake were heading to her Saginaw County home after the dam breaks, but then she realized, the floodwaters were heading downstream.

“A policeman knocked on my door and said you have to evacuate,” she remembers.

Her home, where she lives with her two children was badly damaged.

“The whole main level is rotted,” she says.

She got a low interest loan, but could use more financial assistance.

“FEMA ended up denying us for any real coverage,” she says.

Today, FEMA opened a documentation drop center at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on River Road.

“To make sure the individuals in those affected areas, have a means to not only drop off documents, but to get their questions answered,” says Lt. Nate McQueen of the Michigan State Police Homeland Security division.

“This is the first in the nation, we are using the system for the first time to actually continue to have the human touch with individuals,” says Waddy Gonzalez of FEMA.

Megan and others who may not have received much assistance from FEMA can come here with their documentation and explain how they still need help.

“We encourage everyone to apply, lets us evaluate your case,” says Gonzalez.

Megan Michels plans on stopping by soon.

“All of us are normal, middle class people that have worked their entire lives and when everything you ever worked for is just gone in an instant, it really affects you in ways you couldn’t even comprehend until it happens,” she says.

So far, FEMA says it’s paid out about $1.4 million dollars to 499 Saginaw County homeowners, to help them with disaster expenses.

