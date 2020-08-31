Saginaw NAACP, BLM leaders applaud Chadwick Boseman’s legacy

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (08/30/2020)-In the midst of nationwide protests, the country comes together to honor a man who spent his life inspiring others and fighting for equality on the silver screen. Actor Chadwick Boseman died of stage four colon cancer Friday. ABC 12 reached out to local advocacy groups including the Saginaw chapters of both the NAACP and Black Lives Matter, in addition to local activist Florence Alexander for their take on what’s sure to be a lasting legacy.

Whether it meant treading new ground as Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, belting it out as a young James Brown, or reigning supreme as the epic King T’Challa in ’Black Panther’…

To so many, Chadwick Boseman meant so much more than a billion dollar box office or the characters he portrayed on screen. He was living proof of a world bursting with possibilities.

“I was proud that he portrayed black people in a better light,” explained Hattie Norwood of the Saginaw Chapter of Black Lives Matter via phone Sunday. “You always see the dysfunction of being black, you don’t really see how proud of our culture.”

Norwood is an organizer for the Saginaw chapter of Black Lives Matter and a mother of five.

“My kids… it stuck with them that much,” related Norwood. “He made us feel all of that: the struggle and the experience getting there… It’s a big loss but he gave a lot of people hope.”

The actor and role model reversed generations of silver screen stereotypes with a swagger and authenticity unlike any other. A realness Boseman used not only to embody the black heroes of the past—Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, James Brown, --but a fictional fight to save Wakanda that parallels the realities of the present.

“It ripples through our community and beyond,” explained activist Florence Alexander.

“When you look at this background and how he came up and the struggles… (This) is a story similar for a lot of African Americans.”

That was NAACP Saginaw President Terry Pruitt, who explains Boseman’s work as a vocal supporter of the social justice movement extended into his early career.

“He refused to play certain roles because of the way they were portraying blacks,” explained Pruitt. “He stood up for what he felt was right.”

And inspired that in others. It meant black children could now finally see themselves in the hero’s shoes.

“Whatever it is they take on in life… their vision or objective in life, learn from the Chadwick Boseman’s and John Lewis’s of the world,” urged Pruitt. “You can achieve if you’re willing to work hard enough.”

“I remember the pure excitement of seeing the poster of ’Black Panther’ on the screen and seeing so many beautiful black women and men represented in a very powerful way,” recalled Alexander. “We’ve seen ourselves in the screen.”

Fighting the disease that ultimately claimed his life like the supervillains he battled on screen through chemo and countless surgeries – a power Boseman used to give the world a hero for the future.

“They can have a certain amount of faith in their abilities because of what he did,” concluded Norwood. “We all leave here with what he did being inspired… Take a page out of his book and write from there.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.