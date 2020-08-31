Sidelined? 3 Michigan high school sports await Whitmer’s final ruling

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The leader of the Michigan High School Athletic Association says the decision rests with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on whether there are soccer games, volleyball matches, and swimming and diving meets this fall.

Mark Uyl said Monday that while the governor’s school reopening road map allows for competition during the coronavirus pandemic, her broader “safe start” order does not unless participants stay 6 feet apart.

The group later received guidance from Whitmer’s office that golf, tennis and cross country are OK to proceed. Football has been postponed until the spring.

Uyl hopes the governor issues further guidance this week.

Michigan’s fall high school football season already was postponed until the spring. Participation rules and a schedule for the spring season have not been announced.

