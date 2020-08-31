STARS resumes bus routes after COVID-19 shutdown

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services resumed bus routes Monday morning after being shut down for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

STARS had been not running bus routes since March and for people living in the city, the last few months had been tough.

“It was kind of hard but you have to adjust to the situation,” said Kent McClain, a STARS rider.

McClain said he doesn’t drive and he relies on the bus to take trips to the VA and he knows other people rely on it, too.

“It’s real important because a lot of people have to go and take of their bills, grocery shop,” he said. “Like I said a lot of people don’t have transportation.”

The buses began running again Monday morning with some new safety measures in place. STARS said that all passengers 3 years and older are required to wear masks. Social distancing and using hand sanitizer are required as well.

For a full list of safety measures, click here.

McClain was one of the first riders Monday morning to ride on a bus with these new safety measures in place and he said that he felt safe.

“For the buses running again, I’m all for it,” he said. “You know, because they have it like I said they got it partitioned off, sanitized, so I think it’s pretty safe.”

STARS has made some changes to its bus routes as well. Routes six and nine have been modified. STARS also announced that it will not be servicing Saginaw Valley State University until further notice.

For more information about STARS’ changes, click here.

You asked for for the details for our service changes starting Monday, and here they are! Posted by Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services - STARS on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.