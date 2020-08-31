Weekend stops streak of 8 days with 700+ coronavirus cases in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Sunday ended a streak of eight days with more than 700 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 799 new cases of the illness on Saturday and 539 on Sunday. The 451 confirmed cases reported Monday increase the statewide total of 102,468.

Monday’s increase was the lowest since Aug. 20.

State health officials reported 34 more deaths attributed to coronavirus since Friday, which increase the statewide total to 6,480. There were 21 deaths reported Saturday, six on Sunday and seven on Monday.

As of this weekend, 75% of coronavirus patients in Michigan have recovered from the illness, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. State health officials are listing more than 76,000 patients as recovered out of more than 102,000 confirmed patients.

The state considers a coronavirus patient recovered if they survive 30 days past the onset of symptoms. So the 76,000 listed as recovered this weekend reported feeling ill before July 29.

Michigan currently has less than 20,000 active coronavirus patients.

Coronavirus testing in Michigan decreased sharply on Sunday to fewer than 20,000 for the first day in six weeks. July 13 was the last time fewer than 20,000 coronavirus tests were completed on a single day.

With more than 27,000 tests completed Saturday, the percentage of positive tests reached a low for the week of 2.54% before rebounding to 3.17% on Sunday with the fewer completed tests.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus illnesses increase by 5% over the weekend 633, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

However, 90 were on ventilators and 160 were being treated in an intensive care unit on Monday. Both of those figures decreased from Friday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 3,226 cases and 279 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases and one case.

Saginaw, 2,375 cases, 127 deaths and 1,329 patients recovered, which is an increase of 42 cases, one death and 22 recoveries.

Arenac, 49 cases, three deaths and 26 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 743 cases, 41 deaths and 550 patients recovered, which is an increase of 23 cases and 15 recoveries.

Clare, 90 cases, four deaths and 46 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Gladwin, 68 cases, two deaths and 43 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 167 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Huron, 170 cases, four deaths and 124 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Iosco, 119 cases, 11 deaths and 99 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and two recoveries.

Isabella, 419 cases, nine deaths and 151 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Lapeer, 450 cases, 34 deaths and 267 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Midland, 325 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Ogemaw, 44 cases, five deaths and 36 recoveries, which is an increase of one case, one death and three recoveries.

Oscoda, 22 cases, one death and 17 recoveries, which is an increase of one recovery.

Roscommon, 59 cases, three deaths and 35 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 120 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Shiawassee, 392 cases, 28 deaths and 297 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case.

Tuscola, 399 cases, 29 deaths and 271 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

