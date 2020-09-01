Community Advisory Task Force introduces nine members to bridge Flint community with police

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/31/2020) - The Flint community was in the national spotlight as protesters and police led the way with a peaceful demonstration following George Floyd’s tragic death.

On Monday night, the city went from walking together to taking action in hopes of guiding our community and country to true change.

Flint introduced nine residents who are joining a community task force; each has very different experiences fighting social injustice. Still, their goal remains the same: move Flint forward.

Flint’s Community Advisory Task Force is partnering with the Flint Police Department, hoping to reduce crime, eliminate police brutality, and improve community satisfaction with police.

On Monday, the committee finalized their list of nine people who would help do that, making sure to include residents from all different backgrounds.

“There’s no one type of person in the city of Flint. There’s no one type of person in the community, so if you want to have a community board or a community council, it needs to reflect the mirror of the community, so it was important to us to have that diversity on the committee,” Dr. Debra Furr-Holden said.

Furr-Holden serves as the committee’s Vice Chair. She says that diversity in background and experience was crucial in getting the list of 64 applicants down to 9.

For her, she earned a PhD with part of her research focusing on what it takes to actually prevent violence.

“Community policing works. Over-policing doesn’t work. When you over-police, you get excess violence. You get communities that are disrupted. It doesn’t work. Community policing works, and we’ve got good data to substantiate that,” Furr-Holden said.

Furr-Holden says this group can develop a model for how police and community can work together. One that can be replicated in other cities across the country.

“We’re super excited to get started. If you look what’s happening nationally, I think the need for it is clear. We have a need, and now we have the group together who’s going to roll our sleeves up and do the work,” Furr-Holden said.

If you have a question or concern, you can contact the committee at TaskForceofFlint@gmail.com.

