Davison High School students lead effort to clean middle school courtyard

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/01/2020)

“When I was in middle school I don’t think we ever came out here and I remember walking past and just seeing a bunch of weeds and trees. So like thinking back on that I would love to have a space like this when I was here.”

Students at Davison High School are hoping to make social distance learning more fun by making an old space, new, once again.

Students return to the classroom in that district next week.

Students at Davison High School aren’t just picking up their pencils this fall but also their Middle school courtyard. Abigail Howes is a junior at Davison High School who helped start the middle school courtyard project.

“My mom was doing work in the middle school and she was sitting in the community room across from the courtyard. So she was looking out here a lot and she’s like, it was really overgrown and there wasn’t pretty things out here. So that night we talked about ideas to make it nicer out here for students to actually be able to use it. We came up with the idea to clean it and redo the courtyard,” said Howes.

A group of six high school students picked up their shovels and put their green thumbs to work.

“Since we started we’ve done a lot of weeding and planted a lot of plants. Me and Sophia went shopping to pick out plants that will be good out here and that will grow big enough to really bring some joy out here,” said Howes.

Beautifying the courtyard project started in July. The girls created a GoFundMe page with a goal of $2,000 to help with the process. So far they have raised close to $300 but another organization could be stepping in.

Sophia Biazza is a junior at Davison High School who also helps with the courtyard project.

“I was reached out by United Way and they said that they were looking to fund us and I was like that is amazing. United Way said once we filled out an application, which we’re still in the process of filling out, we could possibly get funding from them to hopefully get some more benches out here,” said Biazza.

Their vision is to also have a community garden middle school students can look after and a place to make social distancing more enjoyable.

“Well, especially this year with the whole COVID-19, it would be a nice space if you need to do social distance studying to come out here and relax,” said Howes.

Biazza added, “We thought this was very important to do this for our school because we’ve never got to use it and personally, I think it could be carried on for a bunch of years.”

