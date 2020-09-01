State releases initial investigation into dam failures

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/01/2020)- The images were devastating.

Communities in Midland County were under water due to massive flooding following the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams. More than 2,500 homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed with estimates putting the damage at more than $175 million.

An investigation into the cause of the dam failures was launched by Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The initial findings were released Tuesday.

It said following the failures EGLE notified dam owner Boyce Hydro about safety and stability concerns with the remaining portions of the Edenville Dam.

Boyce was directed to take action- but has failed to adequately do so.

“Typically when there is a problem with a dam, the dam owner, we issue the order or we issue some kind of documentation back to the dam owner to do some action and the dam owner does it. In this case, Boyce has failed step forward and take on the reports that they were supposed to do. Do the evaluation that EGLE has done and in addition to that we are going to have to issue an emergency order, which the next step in our enforcement,” said EGLE, Teresa Seidel.

The order would require Boyce to alter the Tobacco River spillway near Midland before the end of the year.

“So we would be issuing this emergency order to carry out the work that needs to be done to make that the remaining dam on the Tobacco side de-watered somewhat to a safety level so that we are insuring that the public health and public safety is met,” Seidel said.

