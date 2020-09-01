Flint destroys 384 confiscated guns instead of auctioning them

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint will no longer be an arms dealer, Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

The city recently destroyed 384 confiscated guns rather than continue a practice of auctioning them off, which started in 2017. Neeley said the guns were delivered to an incineration facility on Tuesday, when new Police Chief Terence Green assumed his duties.

Flint auctioned off 1,200 confiscated guns last year for an average of nearly $150 apiece. Neeley announced the end of gun auctions in July with former interim Police Chief Phil Hart.

“Selling off illegal guns to the highest bidder is simply wrong,” Neeley said. “It’s unconscionable to think that the City of Flint, where we have been harmed by so much gun violence, would participate in any activity that puts guns back on the street.”

Green, the long-time Mt. Morris Township police chief, was pleased to his new job in Flint with a step toward battling gun violence in the city.

“I am proud of our city for taking this strong stance as part of our overall fight to reduce gun violence,” Green said. “It’s good to be home and doing police work in the city I know and love.”

