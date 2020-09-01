Advertisement

GM, Ford complete federal contracts to build breathing machines for coronavirus

Workers build the first production ventilators at the General Motors manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana. GM and Ventec Life Systems are partnering to produce Ventec critical care ventilators in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by AJ Mast for General Motors)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - General Motors says it has finished making 30,000 medical breathing machines for the U.S. government to help treat coronavirus patients.

The Department of Health and Human Services contracted with GM to build the ventilators by Aug. 31 at a converted auto electronics plant in Kokomo, Indiana, at a cost of $489.4 million. The machines were designed by Ventec Life Systems of the Seattle area. 

GM says Tuesday it has turned over control of the Kokomo operation to Ventec, which will continue to make ventilators there and in Bothell, Washington.

Earlier, Ford announced it has finished making 50,000 ventilators for the government at a cost of $336 million. A portion of a factory near Detroit was converted to make the machines. It will now go back to producing auto parts.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

