Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two iconic locations in Memphis are tasked with cleaning graffiti from their walls.

Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd. and the Levitt Shell in Overton Park.

Both were found vandalized Tuesday morning.

Police haven’t said if they believe the two incidents are connected.

A spokesperson for Graceland said they had no comment on the graffiti.

A spokesperson for Levitt Shell said this is the sixth time this year they’ve been vandalized. Elvis Presley gave his first paid concert at the bandshell in 1954.

Levitt Shell was found vandalized with graffiti.
Levitt Shell was found vandalized with graffiti.(Source: WMC)

