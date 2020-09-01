JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Temperatures stayed comfortable across Mid-Michigan Wednesday, but the humidity was up a little bit. With a cool front nearly stalled just off to our southeast, a few showers drifted across the area, but most of us stayed dry. A few more areas of rain are expected as we head through our Tuesday night. Temperatures will hold dip only into the lower, to middle 60s early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will begin with a few light showers lingering over the ABC12 viewing area. Skies will brighten-up nicely during the course of the afternoon. Highs for the day will range from the upper 70s, to lower 80s. For Thursday, expect just the opposite. We will begin the day with bright sunshine, but end it with a chance of showers as a cool front moves into our area from the west. Highs Thursday will move into the 80s on stronger southwesterly winds ahead of the front.

Behind the front, temperatures will retreat into the lower, to middle 70s for Friday and Saturday. While highs will likely run just a skosh below average, we should be into some bright sunshine as the holiday weekend gets underway. Sunday will see the return of some showers and a few thundershowers as another front pushes into the state. Behind that one, highs will range from the upper 60s, to lower 70s for Labor Day as some showers linger across the Great Lakes. - JR