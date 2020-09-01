Advertisement

Large antibody study offers hope for virus vaccine efforts

FILE - In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a woman has blood drawn for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. Antibodies that people make to fight coronavirus infection last at least four months and do not fade quickly as some earlier reports suggested -- a good sign that vaccines may be able to give long-lasting immunity, scientists are reporting on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in the New England Journal of Medicine.
FILE - In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a woman has blood drawn for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. Antibodies that people make to fight coronavirus infection last at least four months and do not fade quickly as some earlier reports suggested -- a good sign that vaccines may be able to give long-lasting immunity, scientists are reporting on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in the New England Journal of Medicine.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly, as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found.

Tuesday’s report, from tests on more than 30,000 people in Iceland, is the most extensive work yet on the immune system’s response to the virus and is good news for efforts to develop vaccines.

If a vaccine can spur production of long-lasting antibodies like natural infection does, it gives hope that “immunity to this unpredictable and highly contagious virus may not be fleeting,” independent experts from Harvard University and the U.S. National Institutes of Health wrote in a commentary published with the study in the New England Journal of Medicine.

One of the big mysteries of the pandemic is whether having had the coronavirus helps protect against future infection and for how long. Some smaller studies previously suggested that antibodies disappear quickly and that some people with few or no symptoms may not make many at all.

The new study was done by Reykjavik-based deCODE Genetics, a subsidiary of the U.S. biotech company Amgen, with several hospitals, universities and health officials in Iceland.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Barr tightens rules on surveillance of political candidates

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal offices or their staff.

News

Davison High School students lead effort to clean middle school courtyard

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Davison High School students lead effort to clean middle school courtyard.

Local

Shiawassee County natives to open Great Harvest Bread Company in Corunna

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly brought its fair share of businesses that have unfortunately shut down. But for two future business owners in Corunna, it is the complete opposite.

Coronavirus

Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Wednesday

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Wednesday afternoon.

Latest News

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

Crime

Oakland County man charged with $3.1 million CARES Act fraud scheme

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Investigators say 44-year-old Antonio George of Novi made false applications for forgivable loans from the program.

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell in Memphis vandalized with 'Defund the Police' graffiti

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.

State

Michigan House approves $300 weekly unemployment benefit boost

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The House approved Senate Bill 745, which allows spending $2.9 billion of federal funding for the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

National Politics

Mnuchin spars with Democrats on new virus aid, economy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Congressional investigators say they have identified lapses pointing to possible fraud and abuse in the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief program, including more than $1 billion awarded to small businesses that received multiple loans.