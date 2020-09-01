Advertisement

MDOT planning road diet for Flint streets alongside I-69 reconstruction project

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is preparing for a busy 2021 construction season after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her “Rebuilding Michigan” road funding program in January.

Engineers are already exploring new options for major highways and ways to reconfigure roads to save money in the long run.

I-69 is already slated for major work in 2021 from Fenton Road to Dort Highway in Flint, but MDOT engineers are looking at adding on to the project by reworking adjacent service drives. Eighth and Ninth streets, which run adjacent to the freeway, may shrink from three lanes to two.

“They’re one-way pairs on either side of I-69 and the three lanes can really handle a lot more than necessary that we see in traffic volumes,” said Trevor Blocker, an engineer at MDOT’s Davison Transportation Service Center.

He said the proposed road diet is the best way to construct the road and handle traffic volumes.

“I see this reduction in lanes on Eighth and Ninth streets really being a rebuilding, not just tearing it up and putting it back down,” Blocker said. “We really see this as an opportunity to rebuild it the way it should have been built in a way we can sustain it in future years.”

In the long run, the new configuration would save MDOT significant amounts in maintenance costs every year and save hundreds of thousands in future reconstruction costs.

“Just to do a resurfacing project on them, in that aspect that’s a few hundred thousand dollars just for that one lane that we wouldn’t have to redo later,” Blocker said.

MDOT hosted a virtual town hall meeting to lay out the plans and get input from motorists on Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Pole Express cancels all 2020 excursions

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The popular North Pole Express train and fall color tours will not be running in 2020.

News

MDOT plans road diet in Flint along with I-69 rebuild

Updated: 1 hours ago

State

Missing man’s body found six months later in assisted living center basement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 38-year-old man reported missing in March from an assisted living center in Detroit has been found dead in the facility’s basement.

Home

State planning emergency order for Edenville Dam work

Updated: 2 hours ago
An investigation into the cause of the dam failures was launched by Michigan Department of Environment. Great Lakes, and Energy.

Latest News

News

Mid-Michigan universities reporting positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
We are just days into the beginning of the semester for colleges and universities across the state. Several schools are reporting positive cases of COVID-19 with some more than others.

News

Davison High School students lead effort to clean middle school courtyard

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Davison High School students lead effort to clean middle school courtyard.

Local

Shiawassee County natives to open Great Harvest Bread Company in Corunna

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly brought its fair share of businesses that have unfortunately shut down. But for two future business owners in Corunna, it is the complete opposite.

Coronavirus

Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Wednesday afternoon.

Crime

Oakland County man charged with $3.1 million CARES Act fraud scheme

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Investigators say 44-year-old Antonio George of Novi made false applications for forgivable loans from the program.

State

Michigan House approves $300 weekly unemployment benefit boost

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The House approved Senate Bill 745, which allows spending $2.9 billion of federal funding for the Lost Wages Assistance Program.