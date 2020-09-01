Michigan House approves $300 weekly unemployment benefit boost

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House approved a bill Tuesday that would provide an additional $300 per week of federal unemployment benefits.

The House approved Senate Bill 745, which allows spending $2.9 billion of federal funding for the Lost Wages Assistance Program. President Trump created the program with an order and the Federal Emergency Management Administration approved Michigan’s application last month.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency estimates about 910,000 workers will be eligible for the $300 weekly federal benefit, which comes in addition to the state’s $362 weekly maximum benefit. The $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit ended on July 27.

“Our economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown orders. As a result, thousands of Michigan residents remain out of work,” said Republican State Sen. Jim Stamas of Midland. “Thanks to the president’s actions, we can use this vital federal funding to help families make ends meet during this crisis.”

The bill also includes $6 million to support flood recovery efforts in the Gladwin and Midland areas, which resulted from heavy rains and two dams failing in May. The money will be used for cleanup grant matching funds, debris removal and emergency response measures.

The Michigan Senate needs to approve the bill before it goes to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for final approval. The $300 weekly unemployment benefit can be paid after that, retroactive to Aug. 1.

