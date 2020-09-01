Michigan Renaissance Festival planning drive-through event for 2 weekends

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Lords and ladies won’t have to wait long to get their fix of the Renaissance.

The annual festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organizers have a new event to take its place for this year.

The Michigan Renaissance Festival is planning a drive-through event over two weekends this month, complete with the smell of turkey legs wafting over the Hollygrove festival grounds in Holly.

The drive-through festival is planned for Sept. 12, 13, 19 and 20. Some favorite Renaissance Festival activities, such as the artisan market and food court, will be in place while visitors travel through the festival grounds in their vehicles.

Actors will provide street entertainment along the parade route while visitors can take part in some new activities from the comfort of their vehicles, such as trivia games and scavenger hunts.

Organizers designed the parade based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oakland County Health Department. All employees on the festival grounds will be wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing.

A limited number of tickets are available each day for $20 per vehicle with up to four people age 4 and older. The admission price includes a commemorative insulated lunch bag. Click here to order tickets.

