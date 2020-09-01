Mid Michigan universities reporting positive COVID-19 cases

Advertisement

By Mark Bullion
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - We are just days into the beginning of the semester for colleges and universities across the state. Several schools are reporting positive cases of COVID-19 with some more than others.

U of M-Flint confirmed its first case Monday evening.

“I’m honestly not surprised. I mean it’s bound to happen. I mean we have a bunch of kids from all over the state and even some foreign exchange students that kind of got stuck here,” said U of M-Flint nursing student Johnny Clark.

It’s a much different story Farther north at Central Michigan University where the school is reporting 8 new additional cases Tuesday making for a total of 186 cases. A public health emergency order remains in place for Mt. Pleasant restricting gatherings to 10 people or less indoors.

Northwood University has reported its first positive case August 29, a student who is now in quarantine. The University considers this an isolated incident and are monitoring any changes on campus.

Further south and east at Saginaw Valley State University, the school reported 6 cases of COVID-19. Five students have gone home to quarantine, while one student is quarantined on campus.

The hope is that campuses keep cases to a minimum, but in order to do that -- it takes a village.

“I hope we can get back to school, maybe limit the class sizes and spread them out a little bit more, but I hope we can go back to in person because I do way better in person than online,” Clark said.

