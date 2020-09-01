Missing man’s body found six months later in assisted living center basement

DETROIT (AP) - A 38-year-old man reported missing in March from an assisted living center in Detroit has been found dead in the facility’s basement.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Kam Franks’ body was discovered Saturday by an employee at Faithful Helping Hands Community Services. Franks was last seen on March 14.

Police say there were no signs of violence and that investigators are trying to determine what happened to Franks, including whether his death was a result of criminal negligence.

A man who answered the telephone Tuesday at Faithful Helping Hands Community Services declined to comment to The Associated Press.

