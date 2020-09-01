Advertisement

Missing man’s body found six months later in assisted living center basement

Kam Franks was reported missing from the same facility on March 14
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A 38-year-old man reported missing in March from an assisted living center in Detroit has been found dead in the facility’s basement.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Kam Franks’ body was discovered Saturday by an employee at Faithful Helping Hands Community Services. Franks was last seen on March 14.

Police say there were no signs of violence and that investigators are trying to determine what happened to Franks, including whether his death was a result of criminal negligence.

A man who answered the telephone Tuesday at Faithful Helping Hands Community Services declined to comment to The Associated Press.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MDOT planning road diet for Flint streets alongside I-69 reconstruction project

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
Eighth and Ninth streets, which run adjacent to the freeway, may shrink from three lanes to two.

News

MDOT plans road diet in Flint along with I-69 rebuild

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Home

State releases initial investigation into dam failures

Updated: 48 minutes ago
An investigation into the cause of the dam failures was launched by Michigan Department of Environment. Great Lakes, and Energy.

News

Mid Michigan universities reporting positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Bullion
We are just days into the beginning of the semester for colleges and universities across the state. Several schools are reporting positive cases of COVID-19 with some more than others.

Latest News

Local

Shiawassee County natives to open Great Harvest Bread Company in Corunna

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly brought its fair share of businesses that have unfortunately shut down. But for two future business owners in Corunna, it is the complete opposite.

Coronavirus

Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Wednesday afternoon.

Crime

Oakland County man charged with $3.1 million CARES Act fraud scheme

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Investigators say 44-year-old Antonio George of Novi made false applications for forgivable loans from the program.

State

Michigan House approves $300 weekly unemployment benefit boost

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The House approved Senate Bill 745, which allows spending $2.9 billion of federal funding for the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

Coronavirus

Task force recommends Whitmer continue nursing home coronavirus hubs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A task force appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is recommending she continue a controversial program of transferring coronvirus patients into nursing home hubs around the state.

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases rebound back about 700 plateau

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 718 new cases of the illness on Tuesday, increasing the statewide total to 103,186.