New Michigan coronavirus cases rebound back about 700 plateau

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan got back on the coronavirus plateau Tuesday with more than 700 new cases confirmed for the ninth day out of the past 11.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 718 new cases of the illness on Tuesday, increasing the statewide total to 103,186. The state has reported more than 700 newly confirmed cases every day since Aug. 22, except for Saturday and Sunday.

State health officials reported 15 more deaths attributed to coronavirus Tuesday, which increase the statewide total to 6,495. More than half of those -- or eight -- came after a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The coronavirus outbreak at Central Michigan University continued growing Tuesday. The Central Michigan District Health Department linked 27 more confirmed and probable cases of the illness to current and recent students returning to the Mount Pleasant area two weeks ago.

That makes a total of 205 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases linked to the university. CMU is confirming 150 coronavirus cases directly linked to the campus as of Tuesday.

Isabella County saw an increase of 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 436.

Coronavirus testing in Michigan remained low on Monday with fewer than 25,000. The percentage of positive tests increased slightly on Monday to 3.3%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus illnesses increased again Tuesday to 646, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

However, 86 were on ventilators and 160 were being treated in an intensive care unit on Monday. The number of patients on ventilators decreased by 5% on Tuesday while the number of patients in intensive care remained the same as Monday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 3,235 cases and 279 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Saginaw, 2,384 cases, 129 deaths and 1,338 patients recovered, which is an increase of nine cases, one death and nine recoveries.

Arenac, 53 cases, three deaths and 26 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Bay, 744 cases, 41 deaths and 550 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case.

Clare, 90 cases, four deaths and 52 recoveries, which is an increase of six recoveries.

Gladwin, 71 cases, two deaths and 51 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and eight recoveries.

Gratiot, 170 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Huron, 171 cases, four deaths and 124 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Iosco, 119 cases, 11 deaths and 99 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 436 cases, nine deaths and 151 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Lapeer, 453 cases, 34 deaths and 300 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and 33 recoveries.

Midland, 334 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Ogemaw, 44 cases, five deaths and 36 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 22 cases, one death and 17 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 59 cases, four deaths and 39 recoveries, which is an increase of one death and four recoveries.

Sanilac, 121 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Shiawassee, 408 cases, 29 deaths and 297 patients recovered, which is an increase of 16 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 402 cases, 29 deaths and 271 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

